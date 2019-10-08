Ann Arbor, Michigan
Sept. 23, 1932 — Sept. 28, 2019
Philip Kearney, professor emeritus at the University of Michigan, passed away peacefully on Sept. 28 in Ann Arbor, five days after his 87th birthday, following a nine-month battle with cancer.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Sylvia Kearney, and his brother, Richard Kearney.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Julia Kearney; his daughter, Susan Kearney Seeberg (Daniel), of Northfield, Illinois; his two granddaughters, Katherine Kearney Seeberg and Jennifer Simmons Seeberg, of Chicago, Illinois; and his grandson, John Kearney Seeberg, of Chicago, Illinois. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, who meant the world to him.
Phil was born on Sept. 23, 1932, in Astoria, Oregon, and attended St. Mary, Star of the Sea School through graduation.
He met his beautiful bride, Julie, in Astoria in the early 1950s. Six decades of marriage took them from Vancouver, Washington, to Chicago, to Shaker Heights, Ohio, to Okemos, Michigan, to Washington, D.C., and then finally, to Ann Arbor.
Though a proud resident of the Midwest for many years, Phil still loved his hometown of Astoria, where he visited annually to spend time with his friends and family.
Phil loved sports, baseball especially, excelling as a third baseman throughout his teen years. A faithful Michigan fan most days, his heart forever belonged to the University of Notre Dame and the Lady on the Dome.
A professor in the School of Education at the University of Michigan from 1980 through 1998, Phil also served as director of the Bureau of Accreditation and School Improvement Studies and associate dean of the school.
In late 1995, on sabbatical from the University of Michigan, Phil joined the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards as senior program director. His quest for an education system that met the needs of all, including those communities most disadvantaged, never wavered.
Phil’s work in school finance was always grounded in the core principles of fairness and justice, as well as in economy. The poorest school districts found their advocate in Phil Kearney.
His graduate students and colleagues continue to regard him with a combination of deep respect, admiration and affection for his mentorship of their careers, and for his genuine goodness as a man.
Prior to coming to the University of Michigan in 1980, Phil served as deputy director of the Institute for Educational Leadership in Washington, D.C. From 1968 to 1977, he was with the state of Michigan as an associate superintendent of public instruction. In the early part of his career, Phil was a high school Latin teacher, a guidance counselor and administrator in the states of Washington and Ohio.
He was past president of the American Education Finance Association, and served as one of seven public members of the U.S. Department of Education’s National Advisory Council on Education Services, and was a presiding officer of that body.
Phil was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving as an infantry officer from 1954-1958, and later as a captain in the Marine Corps Reserve. He held bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Portland, and a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago.
Phil was a member of the greatest generation, the consummate gentleman whose kindness and calm helped folks weather many a storm. He was a voracious reader of history, theology, science, biography and good spy thrillers. He reread the Aeneid — in Latin — as a yearly ritual, and kept a daily journal filled with meditations both spiritual and practical.
Phil was a thoughtful listener, genuinely interested in people’s personal stories. He loved good conversation and, most of all, the company of good friends. Phil looked for, and found, the best in everyone he came to know.
Phil was a wonderful husband and father. Most summer Sundays found him at the family cottage on Silver Lake, pulling countless kids behind the ski boat. Phil loved a cold beer, a walk with his dog, any day in Astoria, a Notre Dame win and any time spent with his family.
His proudest role was that of grandpa. Katie, Jenny and Jack were the apples of his eye, and his love for them knew no bounds. He will be missed … of that there is no doubt.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m., followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2250 E. Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Special Olympics of Michigan, Area 20, Washtenaw County, or bit.ly/SOofMich
