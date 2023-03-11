Beaverton
Sept. 2, 1942 — Dec. 8, 2022
Philip ‘Phil’ Arthur Peterson passed away at the age of 80 on Dec. 8, 2022.
Phil was born Sept. 2, 1942, to Ernest and Ellen (Milde) Peterson. Phil (Punky was his high school nickname) graduated from Astoria High School in 1960 and received his teaching degree from the Oregon College of Education in Monmouth in 1968.
While attending college, Phil met Ricki Sullivant, and they married in 1963. They welcomed their only child, Jana Svea, in 1964. Upon graduation, Phil began teaching language arts, social studies and math at Coquille Middle School.
Phil grew up on the ocean, as his father was a commercial fisherman. He spent his summers fishing with his dad. As it turns out, that was his true calling. After three years of teaching, he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a commercial fisherman.
Eventually, the family moved to Newport, which became home for over 40 years where he fished for salmon, tuna, halibut and crab. While Newport was his home port, Phil fished up and down the West Coast from San Francisco to Illwaco, Washington. One summer, he even went as far up as Alaska.
Phil was known to have some of the prettiest boats in the fleet, as he loved to meticulously polish brass and keep all the wood beautifully painted and stained. His favorite boats were the Jesse B, Valhalla ll and his last boat, Silver Sea.
Phil was a U.S. Coast Guard certified marine safety instructor, and was well-respected among his peers. He was known to be a fair and kind man.
As he aged, the hard life of a fisherman caught up with him, and he had to sell the Silver Sea. He never quit talking about getting another boat, and his main pastime was looking at boats for sale online, as his bad hips made it impossible for him to walk the docks.
When his grandson, Kai, became interested in recreational fishing, Phil took that up as well. He had never actually fished on land, so they learned together. They didn’t catch a fish, but having quality time with his grandson was worth it.
Phil didn’t have many hobbies, as commercial fishing was his life, but he did enjoy going to his grandchildren’s sporting events and being a wonderful Papa.
No one ever thought he’d leave the coast, but he did move up to Beaverton to be near his daughter and grandchildren, Kai and Ella.
Phil was preceded in death by his father, Ernest; his mother, Ellen; his sisters, Ernestine and Dorothy; and his brother, Davey.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Ricki, whom he remained good friends with after divorcing in 2012; his daughter, Jana (Paul); and his grandchildren, Kai and Ella.
Phil will be remembered for his “Swedish-style” storytelling, his dry sense of humor and his favorite sayings, such as “well, I’ll be gosh darned,” and “oh, jeez, ya don’t say.”
At Phil’s request, no services will be held, and his ashes will be spread at sea. Our hope is that Phil is where the seas are calm and the fish are biting.