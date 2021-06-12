Warrenton
Dec. 6, 1936 — Dec. 26, 2020
Phillip (Phil) George Shoop Sr. passed away at 84, at his home, on Dec. 26, 2020, with his wife and family by his side.
Phil was born Dec. 6, 1936, in Astoria, to George and Helen Shoop, and raised in Astoria.
Phil was a very active young boy during his growing up years. His love was getting out to go fishing every chance he got.
He decided to build a go-cart to race in Astoria in 1953, and also had the chance to go to Akron, Ohio, to race, but said his wheels to his go-cart didn’t get there in time, but he enjoyed his trip.
He attended school in Astoria, and was active in sports, as well. He graduated in 1955. Soon after, he went into the National Guard for four years.
Afterwards, he went fishing, and later commercial fishing, and owned the Jenny F. Decker, Midcoff and lastly the Seal King.
He fished for several years, and did commercial painting for a few years, also, but he never forgot his fishing and hunting in between.
He loved taking family and friends when he went hunting out of town, too. He enjoyed going to Arizona in 1978 to get his big elk. He said the elk weighed at least 1,000 pounds. He made it home with the head, and it will be displayed at Camp 18 out on U.S. Highway 26.
Phil loved bowling after his retirement in 2000. He went to many tournaments throughout the states.
Phil always said he enjoyed his life, and had no regrets.
Phil has four children, Phillip Shoop Jr., Becky Greenway, Chuck Shoop and Robert Shoop, all of Astoria and Warrenton.
Phil is the oldest of 11 children, Sally Shoop, Denny Northcraft (deceased), Sandra Rick, Patty Davis, Scott Smith, David Smith, Jerry Smith, Tim Smith, Steve Smith and Julie Koons, all from this area.
He has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many he also raised through the years.
He will be greatly missed.
There will be a celebration of his life at the American Legion in Astoria on July 17 at 2 p.m.
