Salem
Feb. 1, 1931 — June 21, 2021
Phillip Robert Ropkins was born Feb. 1, 1931, in Seattle, to George and Doris (Graham) Ropkins.
He spent his early years in the Seattle area before his family relocated to Milwaukie when he was in grade school. Phillip’s two siblings were much older than he, so for much of his childhood it was as if he were an only child.
Growing up, Phillip’s dad worked as pit boss at the Portland International Raceway and often took Phillip to the track. This ignited a love of racing in Phillip, and he made many great memories hanging out at the track helping his dad.
After graduating from Milwaukie High School in 1949, Phillip enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he worked in supply at Larson Air Force Base in Washington state.
Phillip married Francine Majhor in 1952, and the couple had three children together. After serving for six years in the Air Force, Phillip enlisted in the Oregon Army National Guard. He and Francine parted ways in 1959.
After his marriage ended, Phillip reconnected with a high school classmate, and the two fell in love. On July 18, 1962, Phillip married Lois DuBruille, and they had a son together.
Phillip retired from military service on Feb. 1, 1986.
Phillip was passionate about all sports of all kinds, especially baseball, and his beloved Seattle Mariners. He would watch any sport on TV, even high school baseball, just to be watching sports.
Growing up at the track instilled a lifelong love of all kinds of car racing, and he enjoyed watching any of the races. Phillip also had a passion for military history and books and never stopped learning. He was also a master of puns and word play, and would keep his family smiling, always.
Most recently Phillip was living in Warrenton. He always took good care of himself and was active and independent. Even at the age of 90, he had just renewed his driver’s license, and was doing his own grocery shopping and living independently.
When his health declined, his daughter moved him to Salem, so she could care for him. It was a great mercy that he did not suffer long, and passed away peacefully on June 21, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Salem.
He will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery next to his beloved wife, Lois, who passed away in 2006.
Phillip was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his parents, George and Doris Ropkins; and his sons, Gilbert Ropkins and Steven “Mitch” Ropkins.
He is survived by his daughter, Christie J. Bravo; son, Jay Ropkins; grandchildren, Nathan R. Ropkins, Valdez G. Bravo, Timmothy J. Ropkins, Trisha A. Ropkins, Nicholas Ropkins, Tyler Ropkins and Shelby Ropkins; great-grandchildren, Eric Ropkins and Aloni Lo Bravo; and great-great-grandson, Samuel Ropkins.
