Seaside
July 29, 1949 — Feb. 21, 2023
Phyllis Elaine Steiner was born on July 29, 1949, in Columbia Hospital to Doris and Bob Robertson.
Elaine attended school in Warrenton, then at Lewis and Clark Consolidated School. She graduated from Astoria High School.
She married Ed Corder. They had a daughter and a son, and then divorced.
She always liked being around people, so she chose occupations that allowed this.
She was first a beautician, and then worked at T.J. Taproom, now the Merry Time Bar and Grill. Elaine then worked for a cable company in Astoria, Seaside and across the Columbia River.
She worked in admitting at the Columbia Memorial Hospital Emergency Room for the remainder of her working years.
She was married to Bob Steiner for almost 30 years before they divorced.
Her favorite things were shoes, the color lime green and dogs. She was often seen driving around with one or more dogs. Her other favorite thing was talking on the phone.
In the weeks before her passing, she was surrounded by her children and most of her grandchildren.
Elaine is survived by her mother, Doris Larremore, of Astoria; her daughter, Amanda Du Pée, of Hayward, California; her daughter, Anastasia, of Los Angeles and New York City; her son, Brian Corder (Lori); and his children, Bailey, Eddie and Natasha Corder; and her son, Brantley Layman, all of Svensen; and many other relatives.
