Astoria
Jan. 15, 1985 — March 28, 2020
Rachel Marie Quade-Nelson: A bright shining star. She went home to the Lord and into her papa’s arms Saturday, March 28, 2020. Rachel suddenly passed away in her family home of an aneurysm.
She was born in Astoria on Jan. 15, 1985. Rachel grew up in her grandparents’ home in Olney, a home that always had a special place in her heart. Many of you knew her from her childhood, and many knew her from her working at the Growler Guys in Astoria.
She touched and inspired so many peoples lives. “No” was not in her vocabulary. If you were hungry, you were fed; if you were thirsty, she would see you had something to drink; if you were cold, she would give you the coat off her back, as she did so many times.
If you had four legs and a tail, her heart was yours. She had a smile that would brighten anyone’s day, and her kindness and generosity reached so many.
Rachel had found the strength to overcome the many challenges in her life. A friend of hers had this to say: “Rachel filled the hole in your soul that you didn’t even know you had.” — Chipper.
She recently found herself considering going back into the health care field, working with the elderly, which she loved doing.
Her dad, John Scott Nelson, meant the world to her. They had no secrets except one — that she had been making plans to see him and her Gramma Elma in Scotland, and was excited about it.
Her “Shamama” Rosalyn Quade was always in the forefront of her thoughts. So much so, that she moved back home when her “papa” Quentin Quade passed away, to be there for her and to help her out.
She is survived by her father, John Scott Nelson; mother Christina Quade; brother Loren M. Quade, and his fiancee, Mellisa, and nephew Isaiha; two grandmothers, Rosalyn Quade and Elma Kirkwood; an aunt and uncle, Cindy and Dan Bunnage; cousins Mellisa Cate and Jeffery Bunnage; great aunts, uncles and cousins; and many, many friends.
We can all live by her example, and be kind to one another and find kind things to say. Rachel was loved by many and will be missed every day.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wauna Federal Credit Union in her name.
My family and I would like to thank everyone for your cards, donations and for sharing your thoughts, memories and emotions on her Facebook page.
Rachel you amazed me every day, more and more. You made me proud. I love and miss you. — Mom
There will be a celebration of life as soon as gatherings are allowed.
