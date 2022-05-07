Astoria
Oct. 22, 1933 — May 3, 2022
Raili Helena Vedenoja (née Rahkola) was born on Oct. 22, 1933, in Kalajoki, Finland, and slept away peacefully to her eternal reward on May 3, 2022, at her home in Astoria.
Raili grew up on a farm in rural Finland, learning from a young age the importance of hard work and family. She spent her early years in the company of a large extended family, forging relationships that would endure across continents and decades as cousins and extended relatives immigrated to the U.S. and Canada.
Raili met the love of her life, Reino, in Kalajoki, and they were married on Aug. 29, 1954. They planned to spend the rest of their lives together, with Reino passing less than a week before their 64th wedding anniversary.
Together, Reino and Raili were the parents of seven children, and while Reino built a small business, Raili focused on creating a home for their growing family.
In 1970, Raili and Reino visited her brother, Antti Rahkola, in Astoria, falling in love with the Oregon Coast and determined to bring their family to find new opportunities. They immigrated with their entire family a year later, forging a tight-knit connection with the Rahkola family.
Raili was a woman of quiet strength and grace during times of adversity. After immigrating, she took on new work in a cannery, then as a caregiver. And, she was the bedrock of the family when tragedy struck and daughter Maija was tragically killed in a car crash at age 19.
In the aftermath of such heartbreak, Raili found a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Her faith and her family were her guiding lights for the rest of her life. Together with her husband, she hosted home worship services for the Finnish Free Evangelical Church, sharing her home, her warmth and her amazing food with all who wished to join.
After the passing of her beloved husband in 2018, Raili found contentment with her family, including special visits to Kauai, to see her granddaughter’s organic farm, and to Canada, to see friends and relatives.
A woman of unshakeable faith, she was comforted in the end to be reunited with her beloved husband and daughter, and a crowd of witnesses to salvation through Jesus Christ.
Raili was preceded in passing by her husband, Reino; daughter, Maija; son-in-law, Jeff Shepard; and grandson, AJ.
She is survived by her children, Marju (Vaughn) Jaakola, Lasse (Melissa) Vedenoja, Arja Shepard, Eeva (Paul) Voeller and Sari (Dean) Hartman, of Astoria, and Eija (Risto) Liias, of Everett, Washington; grandchildren, Petri (Kera), Sanna (Jason), Kai (Nicki), Kimmo (Jennifer), Kirsti, Marko (Michael), Katri (Mike), Jason, Lisa (Neil), Timo (Hayden), Mika, Markus and Maija (Wyatt); great-grandchildren, Mikko, Raija, Trask, Marissa, Taylor, Gavin, Vivianna, Leo, Ciara, Josh, Grayden, Emelia, Landin, Brayden and Walker; and many other loved ones from Oregon to Finland.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Angela Nairn, Dr. Paul Voeller, Lower Columbia Hospice and cousins Anne, Kaisu and Marjo for the care you provided to Raili in her final days.
A graveside memorial has already been held at Ocean View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you support the Astoria Rescue Mission, or a charity of your choice, in Raili’s loving memory.
“Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous, it does not brag, and it is not proud. Love is not rude, is not selfish, and does not get upset with others. Love does not count up wrongs that have been done.
“Love takes no pleasure in evil but rejoices over the truth. Love patiently accepts all things. It always trusts, always hopes, and always endures. Love never ends.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-8