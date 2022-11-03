He was born on June 4, 1932, in Urjala, Finland, to Kalle Tila and Elli (Grontal) Tila.
After his education, he served in the Finnish Army. After serving, he moved to Forssa, Finland, and worked at Finlayson, where he met and married Pirkko Esteri Huusela in September 1958. Pirkko preceded Raimo in death in May 2012, after almost 54 years of marriage.
They immigrated to the U.S. and settled in Astoria with their son, Markku Tila, on Oct. 29, 1961. Raimo worked at Trail’s End Fur Farm and then the Astoria Plywood Mill.
He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, the United Finnish Kaleva Brotherhood & Sisterhood, Astoria Lodge No. 2 and the Astoria Senior Center. His hobbies included baking, fishing, gardening, woodworking and, as a youth, he loved dancing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He always had a kind heart, a sympathetic ear and a twinkle in his eye. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Markku and Michele Tila, of Astoria; his daughter and son-in-law, Marja-Leena and Dan Casey, of Scottsdale, Arizona; his four grandchildren, Niina Tila, of Seaside, Niko Tila, of San Diego and Eliisa and Tiia Casey, of Phoenix, Arizona; and his great-grandson, Rhett John Hutson, who lives with his mother in Seaside.
Raimo’s last surviving sibling is his sister, Irja Kanko, of Helsinki, Finland, while many nieces and nephews remain throughout Finland and Sweden.
The funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 565 12th St. A reception follows in the Fellowship Room.
A graveside service is for family only.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Peace First Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at caldwellsmortuary.com
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.