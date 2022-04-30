Astoria
April 26, 1951 — Oct. 11, 2021
Randall W. Hunt (aka “Bert”) was born April 26, 1951, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Astoria, and died on Oct. 11, 2021, at 7:45 a.m. at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
Born with four major heart defects (Tetralogy of Fallot), Randy had a hard time keeping up with other kids in his hometown of Svensen. But at 16, he underwent open-heart surgery at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, and suddenly became relatively mobile for the first time in his life.
He had a pretty wild time with friends in Knappa High School, later attending the University of Oregon, Gonzaga University and Clatsop Community College, with a focus on being a journalist and writer. He loved putting together a newspaper. He kept in touch with friends and family with letters that always brought a good laugh.
Randy was determined to have a good life in spite of his heart condition. A voracious reader, he had a nonstop yen for learning, a lifelong love of movies, and a mania for basketball. He was a masterful house painter for 40 years.
His wanderlust took him to San Francisco and Portland, where he met his fellow “Erd,” Caroline Taylor, in 1991. In 1997, they visited her family in the U.K. Their quirky and hilarious dynamic was a joy to behold. Behind the scenes, they were a world unto themselves. They moved back to Svensen in 2015.
Over the years, Randy’s heart began to weaken, and there were many visits to the cardiac unit at OHSU. He underwent various procedures and the implantation of three defibrillator-pacemakers.
Randy made people feel better by simply walking into a room. He was uniformly described as “authentic,” “easy to be with,” “a lovely person,” “an excellent man.” He could make you laugh till you cried, and was so easy to talk to.
Randy wanted more than anything to publish at least one interesting and meaningful book, and he left behind a manuscript that Caroline will finish. “Bert’s Box” recounts his experiences growing up in the lower Columbia River valley, his family’s history in the area, as well as a history of the area itself.
Randy lived much longer than most people with Tetralogy of Fallot. Throughout his life, he benefited from, and actually influenced, new cardiac technology and procedures. That continues to this day.
He is survived by Caroline; his sisters, Linda, Teresa, and Debbie; his brother, Jon; 10 adoring nieces and nephews; many cousins, aunts and uncles; and excellent friends.
His mother, Bonnie, outlived him by 18 hours. His father, William “Bill” Hunt Jr., died in 1992.
A celebration of Randy’s life will be held on May 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Wickiup Senior Citizen Center in Svensen, 92650 Svensen Market Road.