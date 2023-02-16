Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Contact Elleda Wilson: 971-704-1718, ewilson@dailyastorian.com
Randy Darrell Russell was born on June 24, 1957, in Vancouver, Washington, to Darrell and Gwen Russell. He passed away on Feb. 3.
Randy is survived by his sister, Theresa Gambetta (David); two brothers, Bret Russell and Brian Russell (Pam); his nieces and nephews, Josh (Kristin), Joey (Karen), Kymm (fur son, Oliver), Katey (Jake), Kenny (Cassie), Heather (Adam) and Darrell; and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Jena, JR, Jupiter, Kora and Clyde.
He was a longtime longshoreman and supporter of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Local 50.
In his spare time, he enjoyed bear hunting with his hound, Mini Mouse, and the rest of the pack.
Randy will always be remembered and loved by his family.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.