Randy Lenart, 37, passed away suddenly on May 24, 2022, at his home in Astoria.
He is survived by his parents, Philip and Susan Lenart, of Napoleon, Michigan; his brother, Kevin; his grandfather, Robert Cronan; aunts, uncles, many cousins and all the friends who were lucky to know him over the years.
Randy was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Feb. 25, 1985. He moved to Astoria in his 20s, left, and came back again in 2016. He had just opened his own food cart at the start of 2022.
He leaves behind a community that truly loved him. His friends came from all kinds of backgrounds, and most anyone who met Randy has a story about him.
He was a coastal chef who would make you any kind of chowder except clam chowder. He was a trickster, with a dozen different names and stories — the better to fool the government and maybe you, too. He knew the best ways to spend a lazy afternoon, and was the person you wanted at your party.
He had excellent taste in science fiction and dirty romances. He’d dress in a silver-spangled leotard or a suit from the 1970s — whatever was true to the mood. He loved people, even while happily acknowledging that most of them are idiots. He was always ready to help out his friends or have a conversation.
He knew what he wanted from life, and pursued it on his own terms. He lived in each moment. He will be missed.
