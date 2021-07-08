Seaside
Sept. 4, 1934 — Dec. 25, 2020
Coach Raphael ‘Stubby’ Lyons Jr. passed away on Dec. 25, 2020.
Part Sioux, he was born on Standing Rock Reservation to Raphael and Ann Lyons. The family moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 1942. He was a five sport athlete at Coeur d’Alene High School, and held several class offices.
After high school, he served two years in the U.S. Marines and was stationed in Korea. After that he became the manager of the very large Spokane Elks Club.
After the loss of his son (12 years old), he decided to return to college to finish his degree, and get his teaching credentials to work with kids. He received his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington State College and his master’s degree from Pacific University.
He taught and coached in Washington, Idaho, Nevada and Oregon. His teams have won eight state championships in three states. He has coached eight different sports, and has taught 16 subjects over his 45-year career.
He finally settled in Seaside in 1980, where he retired in 1999. The highlight of his career was when the Seaside football team won the state championship in 1994 — he was a very proud coach.
After retirement, he became the driving instructor for Seaside High School. He used to say that his experience taught him that there really is a God! He and his wife, Sharee, also coached the Seaside High School cheerleaders.
Coach was elected to the Seaside City Council in 2000, serving until stepping down in 2014. He served several years as council president. In 2003, he was presented the Education and Community Service Award by the League of Oregon Cities on the state and national level at their annual meeting. He was also the commander of the American Legion and a life member of several other organizations.
He is survived by his wife, Sharee, in Seaside; sister, Joan Lyon Lewis, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; son, Lance (Karen), of Bend; daughter, Lacy (Luke) Pannebaker, and grandchildren Lola and Layla, of Westport; stepsons, Halston Brack and Ethan, Owen and Dylan, of Los Angeles, and Andrew (Michelle) Brack and Anna, of Boise, Idaho; and former wife, Vanessa (Darwin) Underhill, of Warrenton. He also has several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on July 17 at the Seaside High School football field in Broadway Park at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers you may make a contribution in coach’s name to: Seaside Scholarships, Seaside Kids Inc. or a charity of your choice.
