Astoria
May 26, 1954 — July 21, 2019
Raymond Alfie Freel, 65, of Astoria, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on July 21, 2019, surrounded by his wife, Mary, his brother, Rodger, and his two dogs, Lincoln and Logan.
Ray was born in Coos Bay, Oregon, to A.V. “Bud” and Clarianna “Connie” Freel. He spent the early part of his life in Charleston, Oregon, then moved to the Warrenton area in 1965. He graduated from Warrenton High School in 1972.
Ray married the love of his life, Mary Mullins, in 1973, then moved to Astoria in 1975, where he lived until his death. He loved taking his dogs pheasant hunting in Eastern Oregon each year, and sitting in the pasture where he would feed his two miniature horses apples.
Ray began his towboat career with Umpqua River Navigation in 1972, then Knappton Towboat Co., now known as Foss Maritime, in 1974, where he worked until 2013. In May 2018, he retired from Dunlap Towing of Everett, Washington. Ray ran tugs from the Arctic Circle to Mexico, and on the East Coast. During those years he passed on his vast knowledge to many new mariners.
Ray loved working with wood and metal in his shop, and working on his 1959 GMC pickup.
Ray is survived my his wife of 46 years, Mary, of Astoria; his twin brother, Rodger (Janette) Freel, of Montesano, Washington; sister Trinda (Dan) Bogh, of Warrenton, Oregon; his hunting partner and cousin, Jerry (Brigette) Hampel and cousin Jack (DeeDee) Hampel, all of Coos Bay, Oregon; his brother-in-law, Bob (Sherry) Mullins, and sisters-in-law, Alice Wilson and Linda (Doug) Flesey, all of Astoria; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins; his beloved hunting companions, his dogs, Lincoln and Logan, and his two miniature horses, Wannabe and Beemer; and many friends from his life working on tugboats.
A special thanks to Lower Columbia Hospice and the wonderful nurses for the care they provided, and the concern they showed during the last month of his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.
A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
Caldwells Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary. com
