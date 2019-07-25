Warrenton
May 30, 1930 — July 21, 2019
Raymond Cecil “Ray” Strobel was born in Hatton, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Marie and John Strobel. He moved to the U.S. as a young boy, and grew up in the Astoria area.
He enlisted in the Army in 1951, served in Korea, and was honorably discharged in 1956.
Ray married Carolyn Wiley on Dec. 5, 1970. Together they raised three children in Warrenton. He worked for the American Can Co. until his retirement, when the company closed down. He went into long-haul trucking, and as the owner/operator he would take Carol along, and they traveled the U.S. together.
He loved to fish and hunt, and he devoted himself to Clatsop Post 12 American Legion in Astoria until his death.
Ray is survived by three children, Ron (Karla) Fortelney, Joanne (Butch) Johnson and Brenda Marugg; seven grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn; and his sister, Alice Schmitz.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Clatsop Post 12 American Legion in Astoria, Oregon.
Please visit hughes-ransom.com to sign the online guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.