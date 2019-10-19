Astoria
Dec. 16, 1928 — Oct. 14, 2019
Raymond Lee Propst was born Dec. 16, 1928, in Albany, Oregon, and died in Astoria, Oregon, Oct. 14, 2019, at the age of 90.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Winnie Propst and sister Maxine Propst of Lebanon, Oregon, as well as his son, Eric Propst of Astoria.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Propst of Astoria, and his daughter Raelene Bluhm and son-in-law, Steven Bluhm of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Nathan Bluhm of Petaluma, California, Matthew Bluhm of Port Orchard, Washington, Alison Franklin of Lakenheath, England, and great granddaughter, Rosemary Franklin of Lakenheath, England.
Upon graduation from Willamina High School, Ray enrolled at Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Oregon, where he studied for two years. In 1948 he enlisted in the United State Air Force and served for four years during the Korean War, ranking up to sergeant. After he left the Air Force, he returned to Lebanon, Oregon, and worked at Western Veneer Plywood Mill. It was during this time that he met the love of his life and married Janice Cegavske. He then began working at PacifiCorp as ammeter technician in Albany, Oregon, and eventually transferred to Astoria, Oregon. He was employed with PacifiCorp for 34 years and retired in 1990.
Ray was always active, excelling particularly in basketball from his high school years all the way into his 50s. He even coached basketball and track at North Coast Christian School after he retired. Upon retirement, he began competing in the State Games of Oregon and Masters Track and Field Championships where he won multiple metals and broke two world records. He achieved All American status for his efforts.
Ray was also a devout Christian and had a heart for evangelism. He taught youth and adult Sunday school classes, served as a deacon and trustee, played piano and sang in the choir at Grace Community Church, formerly Bible Baptist Church. He also volunteered at Oregon Department of Human Services as a driver transporting needy people to and from doctor’s appointments, dialysis treatments, etc. up and down the North Coast.
Photography was always a passion of Ray’s and he spent many hours capturing the community and people that he loved so much in pictures. He also won many local, state and national prizes for his photography and has many of his pictures on display at various locations throughout the community.
A memorial service is scheduled for Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at Grace Community Church, 1195 Irving Ave., Astoria.
