Raymond “Ray” Stanley Daniels was born in Seattle on Feb. 14, 1936, to Evelyn Legge and Stan Daniels.
He went to Seattle schools and spent summers in Portland at his Grandpa Daniels’. He moved to Clatsop County when he was 14, attended Astoria High School, and graduated in 1954.
He married his first love, Phoebe Beelar, on July 26, 1954, and was married 67 years.
Ray was a hard worker. He worked in the woods. He was a member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 50, where he was a longshoreman for 23 years and a member of the Pensioners Group.
He fished the Columbia River for many years, and also fished Bristol Bay in Alaska and San Francisco Bay. While working as a longshoreman, his true passion for boats led him into fishing and boat-building.
After he never really retired, he developed a passion for sport fishing and crabbing, spending his days on the Columbia catching whatever he could on a given day.
He passed at the beach after a morning on his boat with his best friend, and an afternoon of clam digging with his wife and family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ray Daniels Jr. He is survived by his wife, Phoebe; his daughters, Colleen Garwood (Spencer) and Cindy Glegor (Scott); son, Bob Broberg (Rita); eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a contribution to the American Heart Association or the Assistance League.
A celebration of life will be held this spring, and will be announced.
