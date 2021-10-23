Raymond Tillman Solberg Sr. passed away Oct. 17, 2021, in Warrenton. He was 88.
He is survived by his children, Teresa Chaney, of Priest River, Idaho, Barbara Solberg-Connelly, of Warrenton, Raymond Solberg Jr., of Yankton, South Dakota, Clayton Solberg, of Warrenton, Norma Solberg-Collins, of Astoria, and Briani Solberg-Bell, of Hillsboro.
He has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his sister and best friend, Sonja Langlo, and her husband, Jim (Animal).
He was born to Mildred Virginia Stanley and Tillman Columbus Solberg in Woodson on March 11, 1933. He was raised in the Clatskanie area, and along with school had many responsibilities at home.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1953, and was transferred to the Army Reserve until 1961, when he was honorably discharged.
He married Shirley Frances Watkins on June 2, 1956. They were married 21 years. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jayson Culp, of Warrenton, and Dashiell Solberg-Bell, of Hillsboro.
Ray was loved by many. He would say there’s always room for one more, and he would often find more than his six children in the house. He worked hard and played hard. He was an avid outdoorsman, and taught his children to love fishing, hunting and clam digging. He was also a commercial fisherman.
The family will have a private gathering in August.
In lieu of cards or flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice.
