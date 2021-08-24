Rebecca “Becky” Marie Paaso passed away in Portland on Aug. 6, 2021, and is now in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was 53 years old.
Becky was born in Portland on Dec. 13, 1968, and moved with her parents and brother to Seaside in 1980. She graduated from Seaside High School, and was an active member of 4-H for 11 years, earning many awards for her outstanding work in several 4-H projects.
She was rewarded for her outstanding work in her commodity marketing project and attended the Commodity Marketing Symposium at the Chicago Board of Trade, and was on the trading floor while trading was going on, a great honor.
Becky represented Clatsop County 4-H as an out-bound exchange student to Japan. The Paaso family hosted many Japanese students in their home through the years.
Becky loved the Japanese culture, and went to Japan again as a missionary through a Christian organization. Becky also went to Japan for a 15-month period and taught young Japanese children how to speak English. She loved that, and has many friends in Japan who will miss her very much.
Becky graduated from Western Oregon State College with a degree in early childhood development. She loved children. After college, Becky lived and worked in the Beaverton area for several years, and then moved back to Seaside.
She attended Clatsop Community College, and earned a medical assistant certificate in 2015. She worked at Neawanna By The Sea and Suzanne Elise Assisted Living facilities. She loved to help people, and they loved her.
Becky enjoyed knitting, and she made many knitted pillows and gave them as gifts to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her mother, Katie Paaso, of Seaside; a brother, Erick Paaso, and his wife, Sheila Paaso, of Beaverton; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. Becky’s father, Jack Paaso, passed away in 2009.
Becky loved Jesus Christ and he loves her. A celebration of Becky’s life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Deacons Fund, Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., Cannon Beach, OR., 97110.
