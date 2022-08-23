Warrenton
March 1, 1956 — Aug. 9, 2022
Reneé Marie Smith Skeels was born March 1, 1956, in Portland. She was adopted as an infant by Robert and LaVina Smith.
She grew up in Lebanon, Milwaukie and Madras. She graduated from high school and was married for a short time. She had a daughter, Kelly, a son, Jeremy, and a daughter, Kristen.
Reneé graduated with her associate’s degree while working two to three jobs to make ends meet. She began working at Mountain View Hospital in Madras. She moved from central Oregon to Walla Walla, Washington. Continuing to advance her career, she moved to Spokane, Washington, working at Rockwood Clinic.
She continued her education while working full time, and earned her bachelor’s degree at Eastern Washington University in 2001. In 2002, she accepted a position at a remote hospital in Kotzebue, Alaska. This ended up being an 11-year adventure.
Moving to Warrenton in 2013 fulfilled her dream of living on the Oregon Coast. Working at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, she was the health information manager. She belonged to the state and national Health Information Management Association, holding office at times and receiving awards. She had many health challenges and, unfortunately, she never reached her goal of retirement.
Reneé loved to spoil her grandkids. She was generous and giving to all. She loved Disney. She enjoyed time at the beach, clamming, crabbing, camping and fishing with her dad. She loved reading, fine dining and traveling. She loved frogs and had a huge collection of anything with a frog on it.
In recent years, she was excited to discover the identity of her birth parents. She has since met three of her biological brothers, and connected over the phone to build relationships with other family members. It was especially exciting for her to learn of her Alaska Native heritage and belonging to the Tlingit Tribe.
Over the last few years, rekindling her relationship with her companion, Jim Surface, has brought her much happiness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and LaVina Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Rob), and grandchildren, Ashley, Rylie and Ryan, of Honolulu, Hawaii; son, Jeremy (Krystal), and grandchildren, Hailey, Allison, Nichole and Brandon, of Madras; daughter, Kristen, and grandson, Zackary, of Culver; brother, Don Smith (Janice), of Madras; siblings, Don Starbard, Robert Starbard, Howard Starbard, Lynell “Pixie” Starbard and Jodi Wise, all of Alaska.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.