Renee Darlene Williams, of Astoria, passed away on Feb. 2, at age 81.
She was born in Salem on July 8, 1941. Renee’s grandparents were German immigrants and pioneers on the Oregon Trail. Her mother, Stella Webb, was a nurse, and her father, Larry Webb, was a prison guard.
Renee grew up in the Rock Creek area near Portland and in St. Johns. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1959, and married Thomas Williams in 1960. They divorced in 1970.
She worked as a receptionist for the Beaverton School District for 30 years, and upon her retirement moved to Astoria. She enjoyed scrapbooking, shopping and attending her church.
She was a kind, friendly woman who was loved by everyone who knew her.
She leaves behind her brother, Gary Webb; daughter, Julie Brown (partner, Jason Hulti); son, Jeremy Williams (wife, Telisa Williams); and grandchildren, Margaret Wilson and Robert Brown.
Renee’s memorial service will be held March 3 at 1 p.m. at North Coast Family Fellowship, 2245 N. Wahanna Road in Seaside. She will be buried near her parents at Belcrest Cemetery in Salem.
Memorial contributions may be made to North Coast Family Fellowship .
