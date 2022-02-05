Astoria
July 14, 1925 — Jan. 30, 2022
Rev. Alvin Joseph Grothe passed away at his home in Astoria on Jan. 30, 2022, at the age of 96.
Alvin was born in Badger, Minnesota, on July 14, 1925, to Adolph and Alma Grothe (Peterson).
He graduated from high school in 1944, served with the U.S. Army’s 7th Infantry Division occupation forces in Korea, was honorably discharged, and bought a farm in Badger.
In 1952, Alvin married Frances Tauer, of Badger, and they settled on his farm. He worked as a carpenter and farmer until they became convinced God was calling them to the mission field.
They and their six children moved to Sao Paulo, Brazil, studied Portuguese, and moved to Campo Mourao in Brazil’s interior. When Frances became ill, they returned home, where she passed away in January 1968.
Waiting on God for his leading and direction, Alvin did mission deputation work and carpentry.
He married Loretta Larson, a wonderful Christian, of Roseau, Minnesota, in June 1969. He served two churches in rural Stacy and Wyoming, Minnesota from 1969 to 1975.
He attended the Association of Free Lutheran Congregations Seminary in Minneapolis from 1969 to 1972, and was ordained in 1972.
Alvin served on the AFLC World Mission Board and Home Mission Board. He accepted a call in 1975 to Bethany Free Lutheran Church in Astoria, where he served for 15 years.
When Alvin retired, he called it “semiretired,” as he enjoyed filling in for other pastors, writing, woodworking and living close to family. He always gave God the praise for his long life, family and church, but most of all for heaven and eternal life.
He considered it a privilege serving God, and was thankful for the tremendous influence of his Christian parents, as well as his grandfather, a charter member of the Badger Creek Lutheran Church.
Alvin was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances; parents, Adolph and Alma Grothe; brothers, Walter and Dallas Grothe; sister, Constance Grothe; and a grandson, Matthew.
Alvin is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Loretta; sister, Elva Auestad; children, Terry (Jeff), James, Susan (Michael), Kathryn (Larry), Kelly (Lois) and Joel; as well as 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Alvin loved them all, and considered each one a gift from God. His prayer was that he would see each one in heaven.
A memorial service will be held at Bethany Free Lutheran Church in Astoria on Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Badger Cemetery in Badger.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Lar Parana Church in Brazil, in memory of Missionaries Alvin and Frances Grothe, in care of AFLC World Missions, 3110 E. Medicine Lake Blvd., Plymouth, MN., 55441; or Badger Creek Lutheran Church, in memory of Adolph and Alma Grothe and Christian Grothe, 202 Tamarack St., Badger, MN., 56714; or Bethany Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund, 451 34th St., Astoria, OR., 97103.