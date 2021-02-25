Seaside
Aug. 30, 1941 — Feb. 17, 2021
Rev. David Munro Barnet was born on Aug. 30, 1941, in Moline, Illinois.
David attended schools in Eldridge and Davenport, Iowa, and graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, in 1964. He married Linda Diane Flachs in Davenport on April 18, 1964. He attended seminary at Lutheran School of Theology Chicago, and was ordained in 1968.
David served as parish pastor in Dresser and Sand Lake, Wisconsin; as a retirement home chaplain and administrator with the Good Samaritan Society from 1970 to 1977; and held other administrative roles in Ottawa, Illinois, Thousand Oaks, California, Denver, Colorado, and Salem and Keizer.
He returned to parish ministry in 1989 at Zion Lutheran Church in Redmond. In 1999, he accepted a call at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Seaside. He retired in 2004. After retirement, he served as interim pastor in Chinook, Washington.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Daniel Barnet; daughter, Laura Kaim (Frank Kaim); four grandchildren, Trevin Barnet, Melanie Yelliott (Justin Yelliott), Nick Kaim (Breanne Kaim) and Anna Kaim; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Thomas Barnet, Barbara Box, Anton Barnet, Becky DeMartelaere and Michael Barnet; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Alice Ludwig, Mary Fletcher and Karen Tarchinski.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Seaside. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, space is limited, and the family requests that you follow the service via live feed.
A livestream link can be found at the top of the church’s homepage at oslc-seaside.org. Anyone who wishes to attend in person must reserve a seat by calling the church at 503-738-6791.
Memorials may be made to the Food for Kids Program, in care of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 320 First Ave., Seaside, OR., 97138.