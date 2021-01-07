Seaside
April 2, 1936 — Dec. 31, 2020
Rev. John Tindell has been called home after a lifetime of service to the Lord, many communities in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest and his family. He died peacefully at home, under hospice care, on Dec. 31, 2020, after a struggle with complications from a stroke.
John was born on April 2, 1936, in Miami, Florida, to John J. and Mary L (McLean) Tindell. His mother raised him in their neighborhood Allapattah Methodist Church, which led to his goal at age 12 of serving as a Methodist pastor, a path he followed for almost all of his adult life.
John met Beryl Insinger while they were students at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida. They were married in 1959, while John was finishing a master’s degree in divinity from Emory University, and following Beryl’s agreement to a life of adventure in Alaska and beyond. The two traveled the globe together extensively. Beryl died in 2018, after 60 years of marriage.
In his deepest self he was an explorer, following mission opportunities in Cuba, Appalachia, Scotland and over 35 years in Alaska. He was the founding pastor of the Sitka United Methodist Church, and the first pastor of the then newly combined Methodist and Presbyterian Northern Light United Church in Juneau. He also led the east Anchorage and Anchorage First United Methodist churches.
After his official retirement in Alaska, John served four more churches, two in Idaho and two in Oregon. His final assignment was 11 years as pastor of the Seaside United Methodist Church in Seaside.
John is survived by his two children, Raymond and Cynthia (“Cindy”); grandson, Kevin; and sister, Estelle Lima, of Miami, Florida.
Raymond is a Portland attorney and graduate of the University of Miami and Southern Methodist University Law School. Cindy is a graduate of Georgetown University, has master’s degrees from Columbia University and the Harvard Business School, and is a vice president at NextEra Energy in Palm Beach, Florida.
In retirement years, John and Beryl enjoyed being a part of the life of their grandson, Kevin, a doctoral student at Arizona State University.
A Zoom celebration of life and ministry is planned for Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. Please contact seasideunitedmethodist@gmail.com for details.
In memory of John’s life, donations may be made to the Alaska Methodist Conference, the Pacific Northwest Methodist Conference or the Seaside United Methodist Church.