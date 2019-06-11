Astoria
Aug. 8, 1969 – May 15, 2019
The Rev. Lance Peeler, 49, of Astoria, passed away May 15, 2019, surrounded by loving family, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born to Vern and Patsy Peeler of Roseburg, Oregon, on Aug. 8, 1969. Lance grew up in Roseburg, attending Melrose Elementary School, where he always looked forward to the traditional spring marble games, Freemont Junior High School, and then graduated from Roseburg High School in June 1987.
He loved music, playing saxophone for the Roseburg Marching Band, as well as the school concert and jazz ensembles. He also played with several of his best friends, creating the LTD Blues band.
Following high school, Lance was accepted to Willamette University in Salem, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree, with honors, in his psychology program.
Lance had strong English and Irish ancestry rooted in the Anglican faith. His fourth great-grandfather was an Anglican priest, and generations to follow who immigrated to the U.S. were dedicated Episcopalians. Lance’s home parish was St. George’s in Roseburg, where he was baptized as an infant, attended Sunday school, was an acolyte, confirmed as a teenager and was an enthusiastic participant in the youth group through his high school years.
Over the course of several years, he was both an attendee and camp counselor at Triangle Lake Summer Camp. Following his graduation from Willamette University, he began working in the Episcopal Church at St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukie as a youth leader, which is also were he met his wife, Stacie.
Lance later attended the Seminary of the Southwest in Austin, Texas, where he received his master’s degree in divinity. He was ordained to the priesthood on April 4, 2009, at the Church of the Good Samaritan in Corvallis, where he served as the assistant rector, as well as chaplain at Good Samaritan Hospital. Lance served as the rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Astoria for the last six years.
Lance is survived by his wife, Stacie, and their children, Grace and Jacob, of Astoria. He also leaves his mother, Patsy Peeler; and sister, Pamela VanOrman, of Roseburg; as well as several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Vern Peeler.
A celebration of life will be held on June 15 at 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., in Astoria. Donations in Lance’s memory can be made to a memorial fund set up by the church in his name. Please indicate “Lance Peeler Memorial Fund” on any donations.
“I believe in Christ like I believe in the sun — not because I can see it, but by it I can see everything else.” — C.S. Lewis
