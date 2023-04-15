Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Richard Allen Schumacher, 76, of Astoria, passed away from complications of liver cancer in St. Helens on March 16.
He was born May 2, 1946, in Ontario. The family moved to Nebraska and back to Harper, where he attended school. In 1955, his family moved to Brownsmead, where he attended a small school in Svensen before moving to Knappa Elementary School, and then Knappa High School, where he graduated in 1964.
He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968.
After returning to Knappa from the military, he went to work in 1969 at the Crown Zellerbach paper mill at Wauna. He worked there under many different companies for 43 years. After retiring, he worked with Meals on Wheels for 11 years.
He married Chris Berry in 1978, and they raised three children, Casey Joseph Schumacher, Amy Marie Volk and Nicholas Allen Schumacher.
He enjoyed many activities through the years, including the Knappa, Svensen, Burnside, Brownsmead (KSBB) children’s activities group and coaching T-ball up through Little League. He served in many capacities in the Boy Scouts for over 20 years. He served on the Knappa-Svensen Rural Fire Protection Department for several years, belonged to local, county and national granges and was a member of First Baptist Church in Longview, Washington.
He was survived by his children; a brother, Danny Ray Schumacher; and many nieces and nephews. His pride and joy were his 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Marvin Schumacher and Ileene Blanche Wilson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was celebrated by many friends, co-workers, neighbors and relatives at a potluck dinner in St. Helens on March 11. It meant a lot to him to visit with so many special people.
Cremation was handled in St. Helens, and interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery.
Schumacher asked that instead of flowers, donations in his name be made to local food banks or Meals on Wheels organizations.
