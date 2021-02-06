Astoria
Oct. 31, 1945 — Jan. 31, 2021
Richard “Dick” Arnold Garner, 75, passed away from cancer in his home in Astoria, on Jan. 31, 2021.
Born in Kadoka, South Dakota, Richard graduated from high school in 1964 from Rapid City High School. From there, he enrolled at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Though he started his college studies in business, by the winter term — after seeing “East Side/West Side,” starring George C. Scott — Richard decided to study sociology to help people. “That’s it. I want to help people.”
Richard’s desire to help others drove him to run for county office, start a homeless shelter, work with at-risk youth at Tongue Point Job Corps Center and devote his life to assisting others. Going beyond helping people, Richard was a devout vegetarian, and adopted every wayward animal that showed up on his porch.
Richard is survived by the loving community of Astoria; his wife of 20 years, Mary MacDonald-Garner; son, Geof Garner; sister, Pamela Garner; brother-in-law, Brodie MacDonald; cousin, Aldine Thornton; stepchildren, Tara Finch Hano and Joel Finch; and his grandchildren, Ravyn, Cameron, Leontine and Albin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Iona Garner.
There will be no public service until it is safe to do so.
To help continue his kindness, loyalty and compassion for others, please consider making a donation to the memorial fund at the First Presbyterian Church in Astoria. Also, consider volunteering at Clatsop County Animal Shelter.