Knappa
March 15, 1934 — March 1, 2019
Richard Arnold Oja passed into the loving arms of the Lord on March 1, 2019, where he was once again welcomed home by his parents and brother and sisters. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by family. He was 84.
Richard came into this world on March 15, 1934, born to parents Arne and Frances (Darling) Oja, in Portland, Oregon. He was welcomed by siblings Donald, Carol (Barendse), Vivian (Engblom) and Joanne (Posey). All preceded him in death.
They resided in the Bonny Slope area before the family moved to Brownsmead. Richard attended local schools, graduating from Knappa-Svensen High School in 1952. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force, where he served as a flight engineer on board B-29 bombers at Randolph Air Force Base, Texas.
While in Texas, he met and married JoAnn (Meckel) Moeller in 1955. He instantly became a dad to her two children, Wayne and Jackie, whom he later adopted as his own. The family was soon joined by a third child, Nancy. Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1956, they moved to Knappa, Oregon. They later had two more children, Neil and Mark.
Richard went to work for the Maritime Commission, decommissioning the Liberty Ships at Tongue Point. From there, he went on to manage the Knappa Super Market for his father, and later purchased it. At the time, this was a full-fledged grocery store. In 1965, he and JoAnn built The Logger Restaurant in Knappa. The business was so successful that in 1967 they expanded, adding the High Climber Room Lounge.
The restaurant was so busy by this time that he sold his interest in the Knappa Market, and devoted full time to operating The Logger. Many locals have commented that they got their initial work experience at The Logger. The Logger was also famous as the original “Home of the Loggerburger,” with Franz Bakery special-making the buns, as up to that point there wasn’t a bun of that size available. Richard also won an award from the National Licensed Beverage Association for his advertising slogan “Think Loggerburger.”
Richard was a founding member of the Knappa Dad’s Club that installed the lighting at the Knappa High School football field, and was a partner in the Knappa Development Corp., which built the original Knappa Trailer Court, among several other projects. He, along with Mike Barber, created the original Knappa Lawnmower Race. In 2018, he was inducted into the Knappa School Wall Of Fame.
In 1975, Richard and JoAnn divorced. In 1977, he married Georgia (Israel) Beemer, and added Georgia's three children to his family, Dick, Danny and Vicky. Richard and Georgia continued to run The Logger until they sold it in 1991, and he retired.
Richard loved to garden, and had gardens all his adult life. He spent much of his retirement tending his gardens, and at one point was growing three gardens simultaneously. His children, grandchildren and members of the community received "starts" from his gardens, and his advice and expertise was sought after and highly valued. Several commercial seed suppliers also purchased seed stock from his gardens.
He loved all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them. He is remembered for his quick grin, laugh and sense of humor.
Richard is survived by his wife, Georgia; children, Wayne and Pam Oja, of Astoria, Jackie Stiles, of Vancouver, Washington, Nancy and Bill Oja-Munson, of Corvallis, Neil Oja, of Flower Mound, Texas, Mark and Millie Oja, of Knappa, Dick and Kim Beemer, of Eugene, Dan Beemer, of Eugene, and Vicky and Bob McClenathan, of Jupiter, Florida. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service and interment will be Wednesday, March 6, at 11 a.m. at Knappa Prairie Cemetery, 92892 Knappa Dock Road, immediately followed by a remembrance celebration at the Brownsmead Grange, 42280 Fish Lane. All are invited to attend. At his request, there will be no viewing or church service.
Donations in Richard’s name may be made to the Knappa Schools Foundation.
Ocean View Funeral and Cremation Services of Astoria is in charge of the cremation and burial arrangements. For more information, or to sign the guest book, visit oceanviewastoria.com
