Astoria
April 1, 1952 — April 9, 2019
On April 9, 2019, Richard “Dick” Lang, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 67.
Dick was born April 1, 1952, on Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. He graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 1974, and earned a master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School in 1980. Dick served in many posts around the U.S., and quickly advanced to lead his own commands.
After retiring from the Coast Guard at the rank of commander, Dick managed emergency communications for the Astoria Police Department until his full retirement in 2007.
Dick had a love of the ocean, and spent much of his life on the water. He later shared his passion with family and friends, hosting them on his own boat for countless fishing trips during his retirement years.
He and his wife had a fondness for dogs, and lovingly cared for many throughout their marriage. Dick also spent time crossing the country to visit his granddaughters, and will always be known as a loving, devoted grandfather.
Dick will be remembered and missed by many family members and friends. He is survived by his wife, Betsey Lang; his three children, Heather (Bill) Collins, Michael (Becca) Lang and Christopher (Michelle) Lang; his four grandchildren, Violet, Trinity, Clara and Winter; his mother, Irma; and his three brothers, Hal, Paul and Phil. He was preceded in death by his father, James.
There will be a memorial potluck on April 18, at 3 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Astoria, 420 17th St.
