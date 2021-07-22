Richard Francis Sabol lived a wonderful life, full of love, family, friends, fishing, hunting and culinary pursuits. Rick was known to many, and loved by all — a truly friendly face, who picked up friends wherever he went.
Born to John and Theresa Sabol in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and the spoiled youngest brother of two older sisters, Rick graduated from Lehigh University as a two-sport varsity athlete in swimming and soccer.
Rick then enrolled in officer candidate school in Newport, Rhode Island, and could be seen racing his MG down the famed Ocean Drive.
He spent four years on a naval destroyer traveling the world. As a gunnery officer, Rick patrolled the waters off of Cuba during the Cuban missile blockade, reporting Soviet activity from sea and air. Rick and his crew actively rescued Cuban emigres from the waters, and safely delivered them to waiting U.S. Coast Guard boats off the coast of Miami.
Upon completion of his military duty, Rick started a career with the Bethlehem Steel Co., joining his father and two brothers-in-law. During his first posting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Rick met the love of his life, Karen Penfield, whom he quickly dubbed Penny. They were married for 54 years.
His illustrious career took Rick, Penny and their growing family all over the U.S. and, upon retirement, he settled in coastal Oregon, where he enjoyed his new life on the West Coast. Rick enjoyed crabbing in his Boston whaler, golf, poker nights with his buddies and a good bratwurst from his favorite Portland area market.
Rick was an accomplished fly fisherman, hunter, golfer and maker of his famed steak sandwiches. He passed his love of these hobbies to his three children, Rick, Scott and Tiffany. His five grandchildren will remember his dubious driving lessons, applied equally to cars and golf carts. Rick’s son-in-law, Brian, and daughter-in-law, Colleen, will miss his sense of humor, and encyclopedic knowledge, most of all.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a mass of Christian burial will be held in October, and his ashes will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery.
