Richard Jerome Wing was born Oct. 20, 1936, to Harry and Ida Wing in Indianola, Nebraska. He was raised with one brother, and lived most of his life in Clatsop County.
He married the love of his life Carol Barendse (Little Missy) on Nov. 8, 1954; they were high school sweethearts. Together they raised three sons and one daughter, and were married 67 wonderful years.
Family was everything to him, and even at 85 he would be texting his family and sending emojis and sharing the latest news that supported his opinion. He loved football, and especially the Oregon State University Beavers, and probably close to that was his love for hunting and fishing.
Dick loved everyone he met, and his favorite thing to do was to banter with anyone whom he came in contact with. He had a positive attitude every day, and a smile that would light up a room, and he loved to tell you the latest joke he had heard.
Dick had a long career with Nygaard Logging of 50-plus years, and he prided himself on being a “company man,” retiring as their safety director. Nygaard was like family to him, and he took such pride in his work and the relationships he had built over the years.
He also served in the National Guard.
Dick always collected caps, and the one he wore the most was “The Man, The Myth, The Legend.” Yes, he bought it for himself, and he truly was all of those things. We will miss you, Rach. You were truly one of a kind! Best husband, father, grandpa and friend.
Dick is survived by his wife, Carol Wing; his brother, Dean Wing; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Denise Wing; son and daughter-in-law, Don and Teri Wing; daughter-in-law, Kerri Wing; and son-in-law, Mike Thwing.
He also had 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one furry pet, “Benji.”
He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Wing; daughter, Teresa Thwing; great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Anderson; and furry companion, “Buddy.”
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Ocean View Cemetery. Please bring your umbrella.
