Richard Lyle “Butch” Wikstrom was born and raised in Astoria. Butch’s parents are Patricia Hillard Wikstrom and the late George Lyle Wikstrom.
He graduated from Astoria High School in 1975. In school, he was an outstanding athlete and was recognized as a National Prep All-American.
Butch had a passion for sports, and enjoyed coaching his children and many of their friends. He also found great joy in watching and following his grandchildren in sports.
Butch worked for many years as a shareholder in the Astoria Plywood Mill. He then worked in the seafood industry, doing sales for Astoria Seafood and Pacific Coast Seafoods.
In 1986, he married Mary Tarabochia, and they spent the last 38 years together.
Butch loved his special group of pinochle players at the Astoria Senior Center and bingo at the American Legion.
Butch cherished his family and friends, and he always shared that we should be thankful for every day and that every day is a blessing and a gift.
Butch is survived by his wife, Mary; five children, Marianne Wikstrom, Anthony Wikstrom, Tara Hunter, Paul Wikstrom and Maria Cheuvront; his mother, Patricia Wikstrom; sisters, Julie Peterson and Pam Tarabochia; and nine grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Richard (Richie) Wikstrom; and his father, George Lyle Wikstrom. He will be missed by so many.
“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.’” — John 11:25-26.
Richard “Butch” Wikstrom’s service is on Saturday at Saint Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church at 11 a.m., with a 10:30 a.m. rosary, followed by burial at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton. Following the burial, a celebration of life will be held back at the church, in the auditorium.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at caldwellsmortuary.com.
