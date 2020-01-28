Gresham
Dec. 28, 1950 — Jan. 13, 2020
Richard M. Harvey went to be with the Lord on Jan. 13, 2020. He was born Dec. 28, 1950, in Whitefish, Montana, to Jean and Leo Jenson.
Rick proudly served in the Army as a master sergeant for 22 years. Rick will be remembered for his love of golf, Oregon Ducks football, sarcastic humor and willingness to help others.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Erna; two sons, Chris and Steffen; and sisters Lynne and Marvel. His celebration of life will be held on Feb. 3, 2020, at the Monarch Hotel in Clackamas from 2 to 6 p.m.
Private interment is at Willamette National Cemetery.
Springer and Son is in charge of the arrangements.
