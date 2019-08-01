Seaside
Feb. 5, 1953 — July 1, 2019
Richard Paul Johnson was born to Thomas A. Johnson and Lorraine Johnson. Rick passed away at a Portland hospital from an infection that became septic. He was removed from life support, and was an organ donor, as were his wishes.
He was born in Kelso, Washington. Due to family relocations, he spent most of those years in the Tri-Cities, Washington, area. Rick loved being outside, and in the 1960s he would be gone all day with his friends on his Schwinn bike with his BB gun. Those were the days. He was also active in Boy Scouts and DeMolay.
He graduated from North Thurston High School in Lacey, Washington. He enlisted in the Navy, and served from 1972 to 1975 in the Vietnam area. He was on the destroyers USS St. Louis and USS Point Defiance. He received an honorable discharge.
After returning home, he attended Olympia Technical College, receiving a two-year degree in landscape and horticulture. He was employed by the Thurston County Parks Department in Olympia, Washington, until he relocated to Hillsboro and was employed by Iwasaki Nurseries.
A stroke disabled the right side of his body, and later a fall broke his hip. He lived in Hillsboro and Beaverton Avamere Assisted Living, and for the last two years at Suzanne Elise in Seaside.
Rick’s family wants to thank all the staff at Suzanne Elise for all the love and compassion they showed to Rick.
A family memorial will be held later in Eastern Washington. Rick leaves behind his mother, Lori Zerr; and sisters, Jan Arnold, R.N., and Barbara Crothamel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Johnson, and his stepfather, Richard Zerr.
A memorial service is being held at Suzanne Elise on Aug. 31, 2019.
Rest in peace, dear one.
