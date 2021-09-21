Astoria
July 11, 1943 — June 22, 2021
Richard “Rich” Miller passed away on June 22, 2021, in his home. He was born in Waubay, South Dakota, on July 11, 1943, to Philomena and Henry Miller. Rich spent a lot of his memorable youth on the family farm near Webster, South Dakota, with his grandfather and grandmother, Joe Gonsoir and Veronica Snaza, and Uncle Joe and Stanley. He loved his pet crow, raising homing pigeons, being on the family farm and the great outdoors, hunting and fishing. He always had a great story about his youth and the wilder side of South Dakota or Minnesota winters. His family settled for a time in Aurora, Colorado, where he met and married his high school sweetheart of more than 50 years, Janice Hopkins.
He enjoyed rock and roll of the 1950s, fast cars and dancing. In the ‘60s it was still nice cars but now cowboy boots, country music and two stepping with Jan, who was from Texas. While in Colorado they started a family, having their first child, Robert. Rich worked for Hesteds department stores, where he worked his way up from stock boy to store manager at a very young age. Hesteds was bought out by the J.J. Newberry Co., and Rich was moved from Colorado to Twin Falls, Idaho, with a new baby boy. Four years later they had another son, Curtis. Rich was offered another move to California or Oregon. He and Jan chose Astoria, sight unseen. They settled down in Astoria where they raised Robert and Curtis. He managed the J.J. Newberry store (later bought out by the McCrory Co.) in Astoria for over 40 years, where he received many Manager of the Year awards and became a well-established businessman in the community.
Rich was a dedicated father and husband. He worked tirelessly to provide a good, stable life to his family. He loved hunting and fishing in and around Astoria and found clamming on the North Oregon Coast beaches to be a favorite past time when the conditions were right. He and Jan enjoyed longtime friends in the area and spending time helping at the local Eagles Club. They weren’t big travelers, but enjoyed trips to Alaska, and international trips to Israel, Egypt, Ireland and Scotland, which they often reminisced about. They always visited family when they could. He is survived by his youngest son, Curtis, and his wife, Katie, and children, Luke and Finn, and their older son, Robert, and his wife, Amy, and children, Robyn and Nolan; his youngest sister, Vickie, and her husband, Pat, and his older sister, Lorraine (Lolly).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Philomena (Phillis) and Henry Miller; his wife, Janice (Jan); and his younger brother, Ronald (Ronnie). Visit the online guest book at www.hughesransom.com
