Portland
April 5, 1945 — Nov. 1, 2022
Richard “Richie” Tallant Schroeder was the only child of Dick and Laura Schroeder, and grew up on the North Oregon Coast.
He spent his early years in Gearhart, and his family moved to Surf Pines in 1951. Rich treasured the fond memories and lifelong friendships he made at Gearhart Grade School and Seaside High School.
Rich found his first love, golf, at a young age. He carried Seaside to fourth place in state, and became a conference and district medalist at Linfield College.
Rich followed his dream to become an assistant golf professional at the Eugene Country Club. While there, Rich developed a passion for helping young players with their game. He told family and friends stories of winning tournaments, but his greatest success was teaching his girls how to play the game of golf.
Rich married Kathy on June 21, 1986, and loved being a dad to Heidi and Julie. They spent many weekends at the Oregon Coast, walking their golden retrievers on the beach and catching the perfect clam tide.
He never missed the yearly duck hunt with his Gearhart buddies, and looked forward to opening weekend with the guys at the Duck Shack. More than anything, Rich and Kathy loved to walk down to the beach, sit in the sand and enjoy happy hour at sunset.
Rich was gracious, kind and full of love. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, sentimentality and care for others.
Rich is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughters, Heidi (Brook) Goddard and Julie Schroeder; and grandson, Owen Goddard.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
