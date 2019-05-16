Medford
March 28, 1937 — April 26, 2019
Richard Ross Ralls passed away on April 26, 2019, surrounded by beloved family. He will be remembered most for his devotion and lifelong service to God, as well as his love for family and friends.
Richard was born in Los Angeles on March 28, 1937, to Ernest E. and Opal Ross Ralls. He and his family enjoyed living in Topanga Canyon, California, until they moved to Medford, Oregon, in 1949. Richard graduated from Crater High School in 1955, and in 1959 graduated from Prairie Bible Institute in Alberta, Canada.
In 1960, he enlisted in the Navy, where he spent four years as an electronics technician, rising to the rank of E-5. Richard returned from his service in the Navy and met the love of his life, Marcia Wine.
They knew that God had brought them to each other, and on June 28, 1965, they were married in Ashland, Oregon. The couple had the privilege to choose their children, and in 1971, Pete and Emily completed their family.
They started their ministry in 1965, and Richard served as pastor of Central Point Assembly of God until 1987. In addition to serving as pastor, in 1977 Richard founded the Central Assembly Christian School. They next pastored for five years in Madras, Oregon, before taking on his last calling in 1992, as pastor of Seaside Assembly of God.
After 52 years in the ministry, Richard retired and in 2017 moved back to the Rogue Valley. His last sermon, delivered April 23, 2019, are words to live by. The three-word message was simple: “Speak the Truth.”
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Wanda. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Marcia; his children, Peter and his wife, Kristi, and their six children, and Emily and her husband, Paco, and their two children. Six great-grandchildren brought additional joy. Two sisters, Joy and Lois, also survive.
A second memorial service will be Saturday, May 18, at 1 p.m., at Seaside Assembly of God, 540 S. Holladay Drive, in Seaside, Oregon. Burial will be at Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, Oregon.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Wycliffe Bible Translators — making Christ known in the written word followed his life’s call (hwycliffe.org/donate).
