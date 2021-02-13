Seaside
Aug. 24, 1958 — Dec. 7, 2020
Richard Whitlock was born and raised in Seaside. Growing up, sports were always a huge part of his life, from Little League Baseball through high school, continuing into his adult years, to playing city league basketball and softball, to coaching numerous Little League teams and basketball teams.
Richard enjoyed attending and watching Oregon State University football games with his son, David. He ran many 5Ks with his wife, Kirstin, and daughter, Aimee, always being sure to wait at the finish line to say, “what took you so long?” He loved being “Grumpa” to his two granddaughters, Emmy and Ava, always having pictures ready to show off.
Richard took great pride in his work as an auto mechanic. He enjoyed helping people, and numerous customers became lifelong friends.
Richard is survived by his father, Gene (Carole) Whitlock; his mother, Patricia (Hugh) Kerwin; his wife of 42 years, Kirstin Whitlock; daughter, Aimee, and son-in-law, Seth Morrisey; son, David Whitlock; granddaughters, Emmy Grace and Ava James Morrisey; sisters, Cathy (Al) Drawson and Sally Whitlock; brothers, Sherman (Cindy) Whitlock and George (Angela) Whitlock; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends, who were also part of his family.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. A service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in his name to Seaside Kids Inc.
Richard will always be remembered for his sense of humor, good heart, and his all-around love of a good cheeseburger.