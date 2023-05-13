Warrenton
Jan. 2, 1968 — April 27, 2023
Robert “Bob” James Morgan, of Warrenton, age 55, passed away peacefully on April 27 in Portland, while waiting for a liver transplant.
Bob was born on Jan. 2, 1968, to Larry and Colleen Grogan Morgan, and grew up in Astoria and Knappa. Bob attended Gray Elementary School in Astoria, and then went to Hilda Lahti Elementary School and Knappa High School.
As a kid, Bob loved to ride his motorcycles in the woods. It always amazed everyone how he knew his way around. Bob, as a small child, spent time out at the Borders family farm in Jewell, camping and enjoying the outdoors. He always had a love for animals and talked about his pet owl.
At 3 1/2 years old, he welcomed his baby sister, Shelley, with open arms and with absolutely no jealousy. He was protective of his little sister. He had all the neighborhood kids come to check out his baby sister when she was 5 days old.
At the age of 7, Bob started being with his father, Larry, on a D4 Cat at his business, MoBeel Logging. He continued running different machines throughout the years, such as the grapple Cat, yarder and log loader, with companies Browning Logging and Nygaard Logging. He finished his career with Morisse Logging.
Bob loved to camp, clam dig, fish and hunt with his friends. He also loved to watch movies, play video games and share big daily bear hugs with Nathan. Bob always loved his adventures and his drives with Lisa on the beach, in the woods or just sitting on the deck with their animals. He loved all of his animals, especially his pig, Split Pea; and his dog, Waylon.
Bob was a charmer, the life of the party and the biggest storyteller of all. He would have everyone laughing, with tears and knee slapping and was also the pun of so many jokes. Oh, the shenanigans! He would do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat. He was a magnet to all. Bob would walk into a room as a stranger, but leave as a friend. He would always say, “I’m kind of a big deal,” and he was right.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Colleen Morgan, of Astoria; sister, Shelley Morgan, of Soldotna, Alaska; nephews, Thomas Verbrugge, of Vancouver, Washington; and Allan Verbrugge, of Seaside; and his significant other, Lisa Cadonau, and her son, Nathan Jones, both of Warrenton. He is also survived by his aunt, Coreen Bergholm; aunt, Jan, and her husband, Jim Coughlin; uncle, Les Morgan; and cousins, Lynette Shaw, Ronnie Crank, Amy Coughlin, Leah Johnson, Lori Hundhausen, Sarah Morgan, Charity Morgan and Michael Morgan.
Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Jade Marie Morgan; grandparents, Robert and Eloise Morgan; and his grandmother, Mildred (Millie) Grogan Schalk.
Donations can be made in Bob’s name to: Northwest Dream Hunts, P.O. Box 966, Warrenton, OR., 97146 or Venmo, @nwdreamhunts.
A celebration of life for Bob will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. Anyone who has pictures, videos or stories of Bob and would like to share them for his celebration of life can email them to ripbigbadbob@gmail.com by June 15.