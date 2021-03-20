Camas, Washington
Sept. 28, 1945 — March 4, 2021
Robert “Bob” Lester Eaton Jr. passed into the loving hands of his Lord March 4, 2021, at the age of 75, after a short illness.
In his final days, Bob was surrounded by his loving wife, Bobbie, son, Brad Eaton, and daughter, Mindy Durias. Bob and Bobbie resided in Camas, Washington.
Bob was a loving and committed husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who never missed a chance to spend time with his family.
Bob met his wife, Bobbie (McCallister) Eaton, in 1988, and the two were inseparable from there. Together they successfully created a blended family, including Bob’s children, listed above, and Bobbie’s sons, Jay and Todd McCallister, her daughter, Amy Crowley, and, in total, 15 grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Phyllis J. Eaton. He is survived by his family, already mentioned, and his brother, Len Eaton; sister, Kathy Logemann; and many cherished cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bob’s family will be holding a celebration of life gathering in July. Please request service information from Bob’s family.