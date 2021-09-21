Robert “Bob” Marks passed away on Sept. 5, 2021, at age 59. There will be a memorial service for him at Life Church, 255 College Drive NW in Salem. The service will be held on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Bob was born to Rita and Glenn Marks on Oct. 10, 1961, in Springfield. He spent most of his life in the Knappa and Astoria area, and for the past 15 years he has lived in Salem.
When Bob was 19 years old, he married his high school sweetheart, Jeannine Thompson, of Warrenton. They were together for more than 44 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeannine, and their children, Ben Marks, Aaron Marks and Bethany Baird, and their spouses; by his extra kids, Derek Stone and Meagan Ferguson, and by his many grandchildren. His parents, Glenn and Rita, brothers and sisters and many extended families are also survived by him.
Bob Marks is a man who loved well. Whether you knew him for his whole life or just a few minutes while sitting on a park bench, you just knew you were loved and listened to. He was deeply in love with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and exemplified the love, kindness, gentleness and generosity of Jesus throughout his life. He is missed greatly.
