Warrenton
June 21, 1931 — March 19, 2021
The North Coast is mourning the passing of Robert “Bob” Dean Joiner of Warrenton.
The Joiners arrived on the North Coast in January 1994 from Long Beach, California, and immediately went to Thiel’s Music and told manager Lani Williamson that Bob wanted to join a band. She directed him to the North Coast Symphonic Band and Terry Hahn, director of the North Coast Big Band.
The next Monday, Bob appeared at rehearsal and joined the group on the euphonium. His talent and wide background expertise were immediately recognized, and Bob was soon playing in the North Coast Symphonic Band, the North Coast Big Band, the Astoria Tuba Quartet and the Little Ballet Theatre “Nutcracker” Orchestra, as well as in jazz pick-up bands at local restaurants and pubs.
Bob was born in East Alton, Illinois. During his early education, he developed an interest in sports and music. Bob earned a number of ribbons and awards for his participation in basketball. After knee injuries canceled his basketball scholarship, he devoted his energies to music.
He earned a scholarship to Illinois Wesleyan University at Bloomington for the euphonium. Bob was a member of Phi Mu Alpha fraternity, and president for one year. He also belonged to the Blue Key Honor Society.
Later, Bob taught himself to play the trombone so that he could play jazz in clubs, starting at age 16, when he was invited to play with the best.
In 1953, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed with the Seventh Army Symphony in Germany, where he directed the G.I. radio show and wrote the arrangements for singers and masters of ceremonies.
When he returned to the states, Bob completed a master’s degree in music at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Bob was a sought-after musician and teacher, and played with Clyde McCoy’s Big Band, Ralph Marterie’s Marlboro Band, Manny Black, the Carmen Dragon Symphony, the Fred Need Band, John Henderson, the Tracy Wells Band and Sugar Mill in Biloxi, Mississippi.
During his career, Bob was a teacher of music, a stock broker and an instrumental music salesman.
In addition to his excellent chops on the euphonium and trombone, Bob was a composer and arranger. Two of his favorite pieces that locals recognize include “Lynda” and “Relaxin’ at Ricciardi’s.”
For years, Bob was part of the quartet including Dave Drury, Chuck Wilder and Jim Wilkins, who played Sunday afternoons at Café Uniontown. Later, he was a regular at the sessions at the Wet Dog, and then a sometime drop-in at the Bridgewater Bistro on nights when Dave Drury was playing. Always a gentleman, Bob never hogged the spotlight, but when it was his time to take a turn, the audience was offered a superb treat.
During his years on the North Coast, Bob and his wife, Lynda, hosted the local musical community’s social event of the year every August at their home. The annual event included live music, dancing, home brew on tap and lots of food and socializing — sometimes until the wee hours. Bob and Lynda were the ultimate hosts and everyone was invited — musicians, neighbors, loyal fans and even the local accordion bands.
Bob was 89 years old at the time of his passing, and struggled in recent years with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. He received many visitors near the end of his life, and was especially pleased to be serenaded by the Astoria Tuba Quartet shortly before he passed.
Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Tristan Redmond, and survived by his wife of 32 years, Lynda (Griffiths) Joiner; his son, David Goldan, and his wife, Linda; daughter, Lisa Deeble; and stepchildren, Todd Griffiths, and his wife, Kathryn, and Jill Lawrence, and her husband, Scott.
Bob’s loving family includes grandchildren, Aaron Goldan, and his wife, Amelia, Chris Goldan, Maegan, Aidan and Emma Deeble, Chris Pinchiff, Jeff Pinchiff, and his wife, Melissa, and Chad, Alec and Carmen Griffiths, and great-grandchild, Wyatt Goldan.
For those who knew Bob well, his best talents, besides music, were as a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no service is planned at this time. There will be a private burial at Willamette National Cemetery.