Robert E. Letsinger, 93, of Astoria, passed away in Longview, Washington.
Robert was born April 27, 1929, in Corbett, to Harvey and Rorella (Lang) Letsinger. Bob graduated from Astoria High School in 1948.
Bob was a very hard worker, and was extremely proud to have helped support his mother and siblings by working the strawberry and potato fields and at various service stations.
Bob joined the U.S. Air Force, where he was a radio control officer during the Korean War. Bob received medals for Good Conduct and National Defense Service. He was stationed at Mather Air Force Base near Sacramento, California. This is where he met and married Marilyn Stommel on May 2, 1953.
They were blessed with two children, Robert and Marilyn. Unfortunately, God took his loving wife too soon. Bob then took his family and moved to Astoria. This is where he met his future wife, Jackie, and they were married Nov. 24, 1979.
Bob worked selling cars for Johnson Motors and Lovell Auto. He started working for K&J Darigold, then entered into a partnership before purchasing the business. After retiring from his milk business, Bob went back to his passion of selling used cars.
One of Bob’s many enjoyments was that he was a very avid bowler, and he earned many trophies that he displayed with pride. Bob loved to listen to music from the 1940s and 1950s, and he loved to dance.
Bob, with his wife, Jackie, built their dream home in 1982. Bob loved building garden pathways and working in his yard.
Bob was a member of the American Legion, and a life member of the Moose Lodge and Astoria Elks Lodge, where he was the treasurer for many years.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 42 years, Jackie; and four siblings.
Bob is survived by a son, Robert (Karen) Letsinger; daughter, Marilyn (Scott) Smith; stepchildren, Kellie (Bob) Bakanen, Rob (Jani) Selven and Terry (Leslie) Selven; grandchildren, Tara Smith, Tanya Laferriere, Bobby and Joey Letsinger, Michelle DeVos, Alana Quigley and Scott, Jessica and April Smith; great-grandchildren, Destiny Leiber, Austyn Masteller, Lily Moungey, Brayln Bue, Michael Zillman and Dylan, Landon, Milo and Levi Letsinger; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery at noon on Oct. 15, followed by a celebration of life at the Astoria Elks Lodge at 1:30 p.m.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries ordered from family members pending proper verification of the death.