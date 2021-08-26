Robert “Bob” E. Swaggert was born in Tacoma, Washington, on April 24, 1926. His parents were Marie and Rex Swaggert. His dad was stationed at Fort Stevens and also at Fort Columbia in Washington state in the early 1930s.
His mother and grandparents came to Astoria in 1911 from Finland. His grandfather was a shoemaker and made fisherman’s boots in Astoria. He was very proud of his Finnish background.
Bob was raised in Fort Stevens and Hammond until he entered the U.S. Navy in 1944. He served with Adm. Nimitz’ headquarters in Hawaii and Guam. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946 and returned to Hammond.
Bob went to work for US National Bank in Astoria in 1946 and worked there until late 1950 when he then moved to Seattle, where he accepted a position in the banking field. He also worked in banks in Los Angeles and San Francisco, where he became an auditor.
In 1977, Bob returned to Seattle and went to work for Pacific Northwest Bell, later known as US West, and worked there until 1991 when he retired.
He returned to Astoria in April 1992. He was a member of Friends of Old Fort Stevens, AARP and the Finnish Brotherhood. He also enjoyed all the old musical movies on TV.
He is survived by his nieces, Cindy Howatt, of Warrenton, and her former spouse, Rory Howatt, of Bend, and Barbara Johnson, of Altoona, Iowa; his close friend, Virgil, of Missouri; and two great-nephews and two great-nieces.
A graveside service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton. Arrangements have been made through Hughes-Ransom Mortuary of Astoria.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Swaggert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.