Warrenton
Dec. 9, 1935 — Jan. 23, 2019
Robert Franklin "Big Red" Reiter, a lifelong resident of Clatsop County and Uniontown, passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2019 at the age of 83 from complications associated with cancer and congestive heart failure, with multiple family members at his side.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pauline; their children, John (Bend, Oregon), Cathy (Astoria, Oregon), Jim (Vancouver, Washington), Don Swanson (Vancouver, Washington), Floyd Holcom (Astoria, Oregon), Debbie Schmunk (Hillsboro, Oregon), Jim Wakeman (Bandon, Oregon) and Brent Wakeman (Renton, Washington); and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Francis Moorehead (St. Helens, Oregon) and Susie Finch (Oregon City, Oregon). He was preceded in death by a son, Richard, in 1999.
Reiter was born on Dec. 9, 1935, to Frank Reiter and Sylvia Korpela, and raised in Astoria. He lived his entire life in the Astoria area, where he raised his family amid the splendor of the Columbia River and the Oregon Coast. He excelled in sports, earning 10 varsity letters at Astoria High School, was selected to play in the 1954 high school Shriners game, and received a football scholarship to the University of Oregon.
After leaving U of O, he married Virginia Patson. He worked in the woods logging and gillnetted on the Columbia River and in Alaska. He eventually joined the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 50, and retired after 35 years.
Reiter enjoyed participating in all the outdoor activities the area had to offer, and was quite adept at harvesting all of the local bounty. Whatever was in season was his passion. He passed on his love of the outdoors to his family, and they still partake in the endeavors to this day.
A memorial service and celebration will be held on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Loft at the Red Building in Astoria. All family, friends and acquaintances are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Longshore Scholarship Fund, c/o Astoria High School Scholarship Inc., P.O. Box 598, Astoria, OR., 97103, and reference on your check “Robert F. Reiter — ILWU Longshoremen Scholarship Account.” Reiter has been a strong supporter and long-time contributor to this scholarship fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.