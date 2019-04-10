Brownsmead
Oct. 12, 1934 — April 3, 2019
After a brief illness, Robert Gerald Sullivan passed away peacefully April 3, 2019, in Longview, Washington, in the loving company of his family.
He was born in Newark, Ohio, on Oct. 12, 1934, to James and Mildred (Shuckhart) Sullivan, and was one of eight children. He grew up in Newark.
He married Barbara Morris on March 8, 1955.
He was in the Navy and Navy Reserves from November 1952 to December 1960, and served his country during the Korean War.
A journeyman millwright, he worked at the Wauna paper mill for almost 40 years, and lived in Brownsmead for 55 years.
Robert expressed his love for his family through his tireless work at the mill and his building efforts on their home. Though he retired, he never stopped working — always finding a problem to fix, or a project to build. He loved fishing on the Columbia River and in southeast Alaska.
He enjoyed woodworking and thrived on solving complex problems with simple tools. He will be remembered for his hard work, creativity, fishing technique, love of football and his love of family.
Robert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Sullivan; three sons, Douglas (Donna) Sullivan, of Dickinson, North Dakota, Russ (Jane) Sullivan, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Sean (Susan) Sullivan, of Clatskanie; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles and Philip Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by his two sons, Bradley (1957) and Scott (2011), and his great-granddaughter, Avery.
No service is planned.
Groulx Family Mortuary in Rainier is in charge of the arrangements.
