Warrenton
Oct. 11, 1938 — Sept. 13, 2019
Robert Grey Butler, 80, passed away on Sept. 13, 2019 at his home in Warrenton.
He was born in Astoria at Columbia Hospital, and was the son of Dr. Rexford Butler and Ruth Butler. Raised in Warrenton, he graduated from Warrenton High School with the Class of 1956.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diana M. Butler (Adkins); son, Todd Grey Butler, of Redmond, Oregon; grandson, Isaiah Grey Butler, of Redmond, Oregon; adopted daughter, Brenda Hartman (Duane), of Warrenton, Oregon; brother, Rex K. Butler (Carla), of Newberg, Oregon; and nephews, Rex Butler Jr., of Tualatin, Oregon, and Ryan Butler, of Baker City, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tanna Lee Butler.
He served in the Oregon National Guard for three years. He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1960, upon graduation from boot camp. He was sent to radar school, where he graduated with the highest honors.
He was deployed to the northern Alaska area. He considered a career in the Coast Guard but, unfortunately, suffered from sea sickness whenever his ship left port. Upon completion of four years, he was honorably discharged.
He moved his family to Corvallis, Oregon. He attended Oregon State University for one year. He worked for Consumers Power, and Pacific Northwest Bell, retiring after 28 years of devoted service from U.S. West.
Robert was a golfer, and loved fishing, hunting and clam digging. He was a member of the Astoria Golf and Country Club. He loved wildlife and made wood duck houses, also making unique objects for his family, friends and his church.
Robert will be buried at sea by the Coast Guard.
“Sunset and evening star,
“And one clear call for me!
“And may there be no moaning of the bar,
“When I’m put out to sea.”
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warrenton United Methodist Church.
Donations may be made to Lower Columbia Hospice, 2158 Exchange St., Astoria, OR., 97103.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.