Williamsburg, Virginia
June 5, 1929 — Aug. 8, 2020
Retired Maj. Gen. Robert (Bob) John Sunell passed away on Aug. 8, 2020.
He was born on June 5, 1929, in Astoria, Oregon, the son of Ernest and Grace Sunell. Bob graduated from Astoria High School in 1948, and attended the University of Oregon.
He married JoAnn Toika of Astoria in 1951, and they had three children. He joined the National Guard following high school, and transitioned to the regular U.S. Army after college.
His Army career spanned more than 33 years of active service and 32 moves, including overseas tours of duty in the Korean and Vietnam wars, and numerous tours in Germany, where he also served as an exchange officer with the Royal Tank Regiment of the British Army.
He graduated from the Army War College in 1973. He held multiple positions that significantly impacted the development of the Army’s armored force. Bob’s peers have referred to him as the father of the modern tank.
Bob assumed command of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (Blackhorse Regiment) in Fulda, Germany, in 1978. He was promoted to brigadier general while in command of the 11th Cavalry, the only general to command the regiment. Colleagues have commented that this assignment was the one he was the proudest of, and meant the most to him.
Bob was promoted to major general as project manager of the M1 Abrams Tank in Michigan. There he conceived the idea for a family of armored vehicles to replace the armored force as it became obsolete.
Upon retirement in 1987, Bob, with his wife, JoAnn, formed a consulting firm which worked closely with U.S. and allied militaries to improve international cooperation through common equipment and methods.
Bob was also a contract professional for several companies involved in training simulation, robotics, artificial intelligence and armaments for future combat vehicles.
Bob was an innovative thinker and leader. He received numerous honors throughout his life. He was decorated with the Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star, Legion of Merit (twice), Bronze Star, Air Medal (twice), Meritorious Service Award and the Army Commendation Medal, among many others.
He was a member of the Saab-sponsored Swedish Science Council, U.S. Army Association, Calvary and Armor Association and Blackhorse Association.
Bob loved the Army, but enjoyed his retirement in Queen’s Lake, Virginia, and later Patriots Colony, Virginia (both near Williamsburg). He was proud of his Finnish heritage, and was instrumental in maintaining family ties with relatives in Finland.
He was an avid reader, golfer, fisherman, hunter, gardener and sauna enthusiast.
Bob was devoted to his wife, JoAnn, and their children. He was blessed with an abundance of close friendships. He cherished the time spent with his daughters, their husbands and grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Perry Peterson (Art) and Dr. Patti Johnson (David); his grandchildren, Jake Sunell Sigl (Geonni), Molly Peterson, Andrea Peterson and Stacy Sunell; and his great-grandson, Parker Eugene McGirr.
He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn, and his son, Robert P. Sunell.
An interment with full military honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery on March 29, 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The Blackhorse Association, Attn: Treasurer, Daniel M. Caughey, CPA, P.O. Box 1712, Mill Valley, CA., 94942
The full obituary and condolences may be viewed at nelsenwilliamsburg.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.