Robert MacDonald, of Silver Peak, Nevada, passed away in the evening of on Feb. 18, 2022. He was traveling from Tonopah, Nevada, to his home in Silver Peak, with his friend, Jesse Mazur, when he suffered a fatal heart attack.
Rob’s life work was varied, as he worked as an engineer in the Alaska (Akutan) and Northwest coast commercial fishing industry for many years. One of his most prolific captains said, “he was the best man on a fishing vessel I ever had!”
Also, he and his brothers worked in the Nevada mining industry, and he was a mechanical wizard. There wasn’t an antique automobile, or part or engine he couldn’t identify, expound about or work on!
He was a master storyteller and loved listening to the blues.
He is survived by many who loved him and will miss him very much. His family members are: a son, R. Gideon MacDonald, and his wife, Heather, of Nevada; a son and a daughter, Matthew and Emily Ayn MacDonald, of Washington; brothers, Bruce MacDonald, and his wife, Kristine, of Washington, Douglas MacDonald, of Washington, and Brodie MacDonald, of Oregon; sisters, Mary MacDonald Garner, of Oregon, and Janie MacDonald, of Arizona; granddaughter, Kendra Perry, of Oregon; niece, Tara Hano, and her husband, Jeff, and their children, Ravyn and Cameron, of Oregon; and nephew, Joel Finch, and his wife, Alyssa, and their children, Leontine and Albin, of Washington.
Rob was a unique, “one of a kind” person who had many longtime friends throughout his life.
Gunter’s Funeral Home in Hawthorne, Nevada, is charged with the arrangements, and the MacDonald family will be planning “a celebration of a special life” on the coast of Washington this summer.
Rob was a friend to all animals; please consider a donation in his name to: the Tonopah Animal Shelter, 20 Goldfinch Lane, Tonopah, NV., 89049; or the South Pacific County Humane Society, P.O. Box 101, 330 Second St. N.E., Long Beach, WA., 98631.
