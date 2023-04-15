Marion, Montana
May 11, 1965 — March 14, 2023
Robert Stuart Ferron, 57, of Marion, Montana, passed away March 14, with family by his side, after several months of battling cancer.
Rob was born May 11, 1965, in Portland, to Sheila and Leonard Ferron. His parents divorced when he was 4 years old. His mother later remarried, and he grew up between Tualatin and Gearhart, going to Seaside High School for his high school years.
From his time as a young boy, Rob worked with his stepfather on various construction sites, and learned to hunt with his brothers. He learned many aspects of the construction industry throughout his life. His son, Jonathan Flemming, was born before moving to Reno and Sparks, Nevada.
He married Tammy Garland while in Nevada. They had a son, Sean Robert Ferron. They moved back to Portland in the late 1980s, and later divorced. Rob and Sean then moved to Victor, Colorado, where he enjoyed work as a surveyor for mining companies. Rob’s third son, Michael Ferron, was born. He met, and later married, Laurie Register; they then moved to Marion, Montana, where his dad, Leonard, lived.
Rob and Laurie would have been married 25 years on June 6. He became a master builder, working in the Marion area until his illness kept him home. Rob was a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe of South Dakota.
He had many outdoor hobbies. As soon as they moved to Marion, he learned a favorite passion of his was skydiving. He and Laurie had some of their best hunting in the Marion area, as well. He enjoyed fishing and ice fishing, rock climbing, backpacking, boating and visiting with friends and family, especially during the summer. He worked and played during the Lost Prairie Boogie, an annual skydiving event.
Over the years Rob, aka “Bad Rob,” was the captain of his pool team at The Lodge at McGregor Lake in Marion. He had many friends that he considered family in Marion. In his honor, they have decided they will have the Rob Ferron Annual Pool Tournament, starting April 22, at The Lodge at McGregor Lake.
Rob is survived by his wife, Laurie; his mother, Sheila Lee, of Newberg; his father, Leonard Ferron, of Marion; his sons, Jonathan Flemming, of Astoria, Sean Ferron, of Vancouver, Washington, and Michael Ferron, of Colorado. He has two grandchildren, Mason Ferron, of Vancouver, and Madison Flemming, of Astoria.
Rob has six surviving siblings, his sister, Jean (Jeannie) Gilbert, of Beaverton; sister, Tammie Buettner, of Amarillo, Texas; brother, Dana Lee, of Beaverton; twin sisters, Dusti Topash, of Marysville, Washington and Danni Ferron, of Marysville; and brother, Vaughn Lee, of Newberg. Rob is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who adore him.
There will be an Ash Dive Memorial for Rob on Aug. 11 during the Lost Prairie Boogie 2023, hosted by Meadow Peak Skydiving. This is an annual skydiving event in Marion. Hundreds of skydivers come together from all over. If you plan to come to view this event, you will want to book a room, or a campsite, as soon as possible. You may also just come for the day. For information, or for directions, contact the siblings, or see the website for the Lost Prairie Boogie 2023.
Due to the remote area of Marion, sentiments or memorials are suggested to be mailed to Jeannie Gilbert, 285 S.W. 195th Ave., Beaverton, OR., 97006.
Plants and flowers for Laurie and the family may be sent in care of The Lodge at McGregor Lake, 12250 U.S. Highway 2, W. Marion, MT., 59925.
Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory, with Laurie and the family, managed Rob’s final wishes.