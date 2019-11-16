Astoria
Feb. 17, 1948 — Nov. 10, 2019
Robert W. Cummings died Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Warrenton.
He was born February 17, 1948 to Oliver and Gladys (Anderson) Cummings in Astoria. Both proceeded him in death.
Robert graduated from Astoria High School in 1966 and went on to attend college at Oregon State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry in 1970.
He entered military service in the U.S. Navy after college, staying in the Navy Reserve until 1990 and retiring as a lieutenant commander.
Robert worked locally with various employers including Lakeshore Foods in Seaside, Prairie Market for 15 years, Bayside Food Warehouse, Hauke’s Sentry Market for 14 years, Safeway and finally Astoria Builders Supply.
He had more than 30 years of experience in information technology management. Besides computers and IT work, Robert had many interests and hobbies. He loved cameras and photography, traveling, family history and his pets.
When he was a child, his parents owned and operated the Astoria Motel on 55 Olney Ave.
There will be no formal service. Private interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Astoria. Memorial contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to the Clatsop County Historical Society, Columbia River Maritime Museum, Astoria High School Scholarships or the Oregon State University Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.